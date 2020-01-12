× Mother charged in the death of twins

CLAYTON, MO – A north St. Louis County woman has been charged the death of twins found in a home this past Wednesday.

Sunday the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges against 25-year-old Maya Caston for two counts of murder in the second degree and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

Police say Caston give birth one boy and one girl and then cover their mouths and noses with a towel or blanket, then concealed the babies in a home located in the 2100 block of Roundtree Drive.

Officers were called to the home by Caston reporting she had given birth to two stillborn children.

On Saturday police released a statement saying the children had been born alive, and that Caston had been taken into custody.

Caston is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.