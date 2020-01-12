Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Snow impacts travel this morning, with flooding from heavy rain still a possibility

Posted 10:05 am, January 12, 2020, by , Updated at 10:24AM, January 12, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - After a wintry mix and snow totals ranging up to 3" yesterday, roadways may be slick. MoDot is watching for these slick spots out the door this morning.

This is all after the metro received 3"-6" of rainfall earlier this week. River levels are in minor to moderate flood stage. Flood Warnings continue across most of the metro. With river levels high, low lying areas and roads may see minor impacts. Always remember, turn around don't drown. We will see some improvements within the days to come with dry weather expected through the first half of the work week.

To check on the river levels visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.