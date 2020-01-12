× St. Clair County judge ousted for lying during 2016 probe

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Illinois Courts Commission has removed a St. Clair County judge after concluding he lied to police during a 2016 murder investigation. The (Belleville) News-Democrat reports the commission’s Friday decision to remove Ronald Duebbert from office took effect immediately. The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board filed a complaint with the commission accusing Duebbert of lying about contact with his former roommate who was later acquitted in the death of Carl Silas. He told police he hadn’t heard from his roommate in the days surrounding the murder but cellphone records showed otherwise. A listed phone number for Duebbert couldn’t be located Sunday.