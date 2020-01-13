× 23-year-old charged for bomb hoaxes in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. – A 23-year-old St. Louis man was charged last week for allegedly making false bomb threats at two O’Fallon, Missouri businesses.

According to a spokesperson for the O’Fallon Police Department, the threats came in on the morning of January 8. Officials said they received 911s call from the Walmart and the O’Charley’s off Highway K near Mexico Road at 10:15 a.m., and 10:20 a.m., respectively.

Both businesses were safely evacuated and the buildings were searched by officers and K9 units. Authorities determined there was no credible threat against either business and they were reopened.

Later that evening, police arrested Alexander Scott in connection with the false threats.

On January 10, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Scott with two counts of first-degree making a terrorist threat. He was jailed on a $25,000 cash-only bond.