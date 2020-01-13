× Abby Huntsman quits ‘The View’

Abby Huntsman, who has co-hosted “The View” since 2018, announced on Monday that she was departing the popular ABC daytime talk show.

“This is always such a hard thing to do,” Huntsman said at the top of Monday’s episode of the show. “And especially this table because this is a really special table. The most iconic show I think on television and the smartest women that I’ve ever worked with. But today I’m saying goodbye.”

Huntsman, whose last day will be Friday, said she is joining the gubernatorial race of her father, Jon Huntsman, the former Utah governor who announced last November that he is running for the seat again in 2020.

“I couldn’t be more excited to help someone I love,” Huntsman said.

Huntsman was one of the show’s conservative voices. Along with Huntsman, “The View” is co-hosted by Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.

Huntsman’s surprise departure comes at a period of pronounced drama at “The View,” with numerous reports of turmoil between Meghan McCain and the other co-hosts.

McCain and Huntsman, both hailing from famed Republican families, were allies behind the scenes until recently, when there was a dispute between the two women, according to people familiar with the matter.

Despite the tension behind the scenes, McCain on Monday wished Huntsman “nothing but the best on her next chapter.”

“I think leading a gubernatorial campaign is a really good reason to leave the show,” McCain said, adding, “We all love you so much.”

Huntsman left open the possibility of one day returning to “The View.”

“I’ll be back at this seat, you never know,” Huntsman said. “Life is funny that way.”