Arrest made in 2 separate bomb threats in O’Fallon MO

O’FALLON, MO - We're learning more about the reasons behind false bomb threats made against multiple O’Fallon, Missouri businesses.

The latest threat was made at Walmart and O’Charley’s last Wednesday.

It forced employees and patrons to evacuate the buildings.

“It had me running all over the neighborhood trying to figure out how to get my grandson here to work because we didn’t know what was going on at the time. We just knew they had all the entrances blocked,” said Barry Melton.

Police arrested 23-year-old Alexander Scott. The probable cause statement says he was a former employee at both locations and is now charged with two counts of making a terrorist threat.

But it appears as though revenge isn’t the only motive in these types of cases.

Police say 30-year-old Ashley Ellis reported a false bomb threat back in September at the O’Fallon Walmart. According to the probable cause statement, it was meant as a distraction as she stole more than $200 worth of items including clothes and food for her and her three children.

Court records show a woman by the same name and address was charged with endangering the welfare of her two children after police say they found them unkept and living in deplorable conditions.

No matter the motive behind these false bomb threats police say they will investigate and it’s changing the way some go about their daily lives.

“You have to take stuff like that seriously if you don’t you’re no better than they are,” said Milton.

Debbie Stepp said, “I do not go out at night by myself at all. I put my mace on my keychain. I don’t shop here at night.”