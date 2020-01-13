Best Seats – Matchbox Twenty at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Matchbox Twenty, the multi-platinum, hit-making pop rock band announced they are coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 19th along with special guest The Wallflowers! FOX 2 is giving you the chance to win tickets EVERY DAY this week, with one grand prize winner receiving the Best Seats in the House; a pair of VIP tickets, plus $200 gift card to Peerless Furniture & Leather Gallery

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, January 17th at 11am. Get a 4-pack of lawn or select reserved tickets for $89 while supplies last!

FOX 2 will have a pre-sale on Thursday, 1/16 from 10am to 10pm. Use password: FOX2

“Matchbox Twenty 2020” is the band’s first tour since 2017, when they reunited for the “A Brief History of Everything” tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

Rob Thomas said, “I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.

