‘St. Louis Superman’ film featuring Bruce Franks, Jr. nominated for a 2020 Oscar

ST. LOUIS, MO- A documentary film which profiled Bruce Franks, Jr.’s journey from activist to state lawmaker is now one of five finalists for an Oscar, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced early Monday morning.

“St. Louis Superman,” was directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, and produced by Meralta Films. It was distributed by Al Jazeera English and later MTV Documentary films. The five nominees for Documentary (Short Subject) were trimmed from a total of 96 eligible films.

Franks, Jr. rose to prominence during the protests following the police shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014.

He was elected to two terms in the Missouri House of Representatives starting in 2016 and announced his resignation last spring, citing mental health struggles and the loss of friends and loved ones to gun violence.

The film won praise on the documentary circuit, earning wins at the AFI Docs Festival, the Indy Shorts International Film Festival, the Traverse City Film Festival, and was nominated at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Nominations for 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.

“Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” “Parasite,” “Marriage Story” and “1917” are vying for best picture this year.

This year’s awards ceremony will air February 9 on ABC. As was the case last year, there will be no host.

BEST PICTURE

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“1917”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern

Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

South Korea, “Parasite”

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

France, “Les Misérables”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“American Factory”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“Honeyland”

“For Sama”

“The Cave”

ORIGINAL SONG

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

“Joker”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Knives Out”

“1917”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix,

Jonathan Pryce

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson

Saoirse Ronan

Renée Zellweger

Charlize Theron

DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

CINEMATOGRAPHY

COSTUME DESIGN

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Little Women”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

SOUND EDITING

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Joker”

SOUND MIXING

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Ad Astra”

“Joker”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams