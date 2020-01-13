ISP enforce Move Over Law with “Operation Lambert” in effect until Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ILLINOIS, Illinois State Police are cracking down this week on drivers who don't move over when they see flashing lights.

The Operation Lambert initiative is designed to further educate the public of the Move Over (Scott’s) Law and is held in honor of Trooper Christoper Lambert's memory.

Lambert was struck and killed on Jan. 12, 2019 investigating a crash in suburban Chicago.

The special enforcement began Sunday and will run throughout the week ending on Saturday, Janurary18. Enforcement details will focus on making Illinois roads safer through raising awareness of the Move Over (Scott’s) Law.

There were ten accidents involving Illinois state troopers in 2019.