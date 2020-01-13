× Matchbox Twenty coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer

ST. LOUIS – Multi-platinum pop-rock band Matchbox Twenty is coming to St. Louis this August as part of a massive, 50+ date summer tour.

The tour, Matchbox Twenty 2020, launches July 17 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and wraps at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 28.

The band will play the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Wednesday, August 19.

The Wallflowers will open for Matchbox Twenty for all concert dates.

Members of the Matchbox Twenty fan club can buy tickets starting Tuesday, January 14 at 9 a.m. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

This is the band’s first tour since 2017.