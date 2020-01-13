Traffic updates: Monday morning commute may be ‘slow and slick’. Check our map for the fastest route.

Money Saver: Comforter Sets, as low as $74.99 at JCPenney – Reg. $300.00!

Posted 6:41 am, January 13, 2020, by

ST. LOUIS – If your bed needs a facelift we have a deal for you today.

For a limited time, ten-piece comforter sets drop from as much as $300 to $74.99 in full and queen sizes a JC Penney online.

You will need a coupon code to get these savings. There are four sets to choose from each includes a comforter, a bed skirt, three pillowcases, two euro shames, two pillow shams, and a throw pillow.

Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Have it shipped to your local store for free pick-up by spending $25 dollars.

COUPON CODE:
SHOPNOW8

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.