Pearl Jam coming to St. Louis as part of spring tour

ST. LOUIS – Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam announced a new tour in support of their soon-to-be-released 11th studio album and St. Louis is among the early stops on the spring tour!

Pearl Jam will play the Enterprise Center on April 4 as part of a 16-date North American tour. This leg of the tour begins in Toronto on March 18 and ends April 18 and 19 in Oakland, California.

Tickets for all of the tour dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster is offering a special “verified fan” presale on Thursday, January 23. You have until January 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time to register for this presale event. In addition, members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club can buy tickets now through PearlJam.com.

All tickets are $103.

Pearl Jam, who rose to prominence in the early 1990s, will release their latest album, “Gigaton,” on March 27. The first single off the album, “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” will be released in the coming weeks.