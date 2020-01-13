Pet of the Week: Red

Posted 12:38 pm, January 13, 2020
ST. LOUIS - Red is a super sweet 5-year-old bloodhound mix who loves to be around people. He thrives outside and would love a big yard to run around in. Red does well with other animals but is anxious around small children. The MEHS is only sending him into a home with older kids or no children.

You can visit Red at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.

