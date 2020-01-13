Saint Louis Zoo North Campus expansion begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - It's a blank canvas for the Saint Louis Zoo North Campus. A 425-acre blank canvas.

“Well, there are things on this campus we know we can adaptively reuse,” said Dr. Jeffrey Bonner, Dana Brown President & CEO Saint Louis Zoo. “There's some wonderful things. If you look at the terrain, it's magnificent. We have to take advantage of the terrain. Beautiful lake and wonderful rolling hills. When I drive through on a golf cart I imagine a herd of giraffes coming towards me. It's really remarkable and the environment dictates what we can do.”

“The Plumbers and Pipefitters Wellness Center is how it comes up on GPS. So, they had an 18-hole golf course and administrative offices for the union as well as they had one of the largest swimming pools in the country,” said Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman, North Campus Director Saint Louis Zoo. “They offered a lot of services to their members and to the public.”

And the public will have a say about what can happen here.

Two community input sessions will be held: Saturday, January 18 at Saint Louis Zoo North Campus from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Thursday, January 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Saint Louis Zoo in Forest Park.

“I mean there are so many possibilities on this property,” said Martha Fischer, general curator for Saint Louis Zoo North Campus. “There's 425 acres of land which is four times the size of the St. Louis Zoo in Forest Park. Plus, there are grasslands, wooded areas, thirteen different water features. It's got so many possibilities."