Shots fired outside funeral home in Wells-Goodfellow

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police were called to a funeral home in north city after receiving reports of shots being fired outside the building.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened outside the Serenity Memorial Funeral Home in the 1900 block of Union Boulevard, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

A man who answered the phone at the funeral home said he was not aware of the incident outside in the street.

A significant number of shell casing markers could be seen covering the street. Some of the shell casings appeared to be on the funeral home property.

Police provided few details except to acknowledge they have investigators at the scene.

It is unclear if services were being held at the time of the shooting.