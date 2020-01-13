Song of the Day – Halsey at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

SHE’S THE FIRST AND ONLY FEMALE ARTIST TO HAVE AT LEAST THREE SONG CHART ON THE BILLBOARD HOT 100 FOR 50 WEEKS EACH – WE’RE TALKING ABOUT HALSEY AND SHE’S BRINGING HER ‘MANIAC WORLD TOUR’ TO HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE ON SATURDAY, JULY 25TH.

FOX 2 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets EVERY DAY this week before they go on sale! For a bonus entry, follow us on Instagram and enter from the link in our bio.

“Since 2015, Halsey has amassed over 25 billion streams worldwide and sold more than 11 million adjusted albums globally. She has played sold out dates on five continents (including

New York City’s Madison Square Garden), been nominated for a GRAMMY® and appeared on a wide variety of magazine covers.”

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. After making her film debut in the animated 2018 summer movie Teen Titans GO! as the voice of Wonder Woman, she was seen in A Star is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Fans will have access to a chance at advance tickets during the artist presale, which begins , January 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17, at 10:00 AM local time by visiting Livenation.com. Visit www.ManicWorldTour.com for more information. All tickets for the North American headline dates will include a CD copy of Halsey’s third studio album, Manic, set for January 17 release on Capitol Records.

Official Rules