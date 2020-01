Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Last last year congress passed the first major piece of retirement legislation in a decade.

The SECURE Act is mainly intended to expand opportunities for individuals to increase their retirement savings. It also includes some other important tax changes that have nothing to do with retirement.

Travis Freeman with the Moneta Group joined Fox 2 to discuss what this legislation means for retirees.

For more information visit: www.MonetaGroup.com