Officer shoots at suspect near Kingshighway in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A suspect is at-large after an officer-involved shooting Monday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that an officer or officers fired at an armed suspect at around 11:30am near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King and Kingshighway.

It is not clear, at this time, why the officer or officers shot at the suspect. Police did say that suspects were shooting in the 4200 block of Cote Brilliante. That is near where the officers were stationed.

Police do not believe that anyone was struck by the gunfire. The suspects remain at-large. The Force Investigative Unit is investigating this officer-involved shooting.

No officers were injured in this incident. Police are setting up a staging area to communicate with the media about their investigation.