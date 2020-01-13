Start your engines and gear up for the future at the 2020 St. Louis Auto Show — now featuring the STL Motorcycle Show. Two shows for the price of one! It’s coming to America’s Center and The Dome January 23rd through January 26th !

Whether you consider yourself a car or motorcycle enthusiast or not, this event has something for everyone — including children.

As the largest automobile event in the St. Louis area, the Saint Louis Auto Show features more than 500 new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs from over 25 manufacturers all under one roof — not to mention motorcycles now. The 2020 St. Louis Auto Show lets you preview the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world’s most expensive vehicles, all without the pressure of making a vehicle purchase.

FOX 2 wants you to win a sneak preview of the show! You and three guests will be able to see the Auto Show as soon as it opens on Thursday, January 23rd for a sneak preview and live review on FOX 2’s Facebook Live!

ENTER HERE to win a Sneak Preview of the Saint Louis Auto Show. Hurry! Entries are due by Monday, January 20th.

Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the features and attractions offered at the 2020 St. Louis Auto Show:

Million Dollar Mile: As a staple highlight of the Auto Show, this collection showcases the most luxurious and exotic cars out there from Lamborghini to Rolls-Royce and much more. You won’t want to miss this!

FREE Kid Zone: Some people say the Auto Show is like a carnival for grown-ups, but the Free Kids' Zone turns the show into a thrill for the entire family with all sorts of fun activities sponsored by Mid America Chevy Dealers: Ultimate Bungee Trampoline, LED Mobile Rock Climbing Wall, Wachy Chaos Obstacle Course 4 Daytona Racing Simulators, 4 Stand Up Arcades (Donkey Kong, Ms. Pacman, Defender & Joust) And so much more! ** Subject to change.

Drifting: Our 2020 show includes an outdoor display by none-other-than world drifting champion Vaughn Gittin Jr., Chelsea DeNofa and Matt Powers! Join us for the live drifting demonstrations (and more) at this year's Auto Show. Not only will you see their Ford Mustang RTRs in action, you'll also have the opportunity to get autographs or even get chosen for a ride-along… plus stunt bike performances. Can you handle it?

Indoor Zipline: Come soar through the Dome on a 400 ft zipline with Zip Flyte. The STL Auto Show is ready to take you to new heights.

Ride & Drives: Test drive vehicles for free and without the pressure to make a purchase. Ride & Drives are offered by FCA, Toyota and Ameren.

Indy Car Display: This booth has it all… the debut of the new WWT Raceway STEM cutaway NASCAR Truck, USAC Silver Crown Car, the best in show from the Nostalgia Rendezvous Car Show, Gateway Kartplex Racing Simulator, Fuel Fest Fast and the Furious Movie Car and more.

