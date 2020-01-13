× Woman charged for bomb threat at O’Fallon, Mo. Walmart

O’FALLON, Mo. – A 30-year-old Lincoln County woman was charged with calling in fake bomb threats at a Walmart store in O’Fallon, Missouri last summer.

According to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the fake bomb threats were made on September 8, 2019 around 3:30 p.m.

O’Fallon police responded and made sure all customers and employees were safely evacuated from the building. The St. Charles County Bomb Squad and K9 units from St. Louis Airport and the ATF were called in check the store for explosives.

No explosives were found and authorities determined there was no credible threat to the building.

Police later identified and arrested a suspect, Ashley Ellis, in connection with the bomb threat.

Prosecutors charged Ellis on November 22, 2019 with making a false bomb report and stealing.