6-year-old creates clay koala sculptures to help raise money for animals in Australia

MASSACHUSETTS, - A heart-broken boy in Massachusetts immediately jumped to action when he heard about the wildfires in Australia.

Six-year-old Owen Colley told his mother he wanted to help the animals and people who were hurt by the fire, so they started making little clay koala bears.

Owen started asking his family members for donations.

The deal was make a donation, get a koala. At first, it was just family.

But word got out about Owen's project and the donations started pouring in.

A $50 donation to Owen’s GoFundMe will get you a clay koala, but donations of any size are welcome.