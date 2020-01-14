Child shot in North County Monday, back home safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - There has been a wild chain of events Tuesday evening involving a toddler who was shot Monday night. Police were looking for the child and his father, but all they're saying is that the child is back home and safe.

We do know the 18-month old is out of the hospital recovering and his family is grateful he’s expected to make a full recovery. Cell phone video was provided to our news crew from 18-month-old Mason Rogers's family. In the video, you can see the boy laughing and playing with toys from his hospital bed.

Police reported the boy was in critical condition Monday night. However, family members say Mason is now home as he continues to recover after being shot. Police say the shooting all unfolded on Duke Drive in the Castle Point neighborhood around 8:30 Monday night.

Mason was in a bedroom of the home when the shooter opened fire on the home from the outside. Police say at least two shots were fired at the home. A bullet hole could be seen in front of the house. We’re told the 18-month-old boy was asleep in a bedroom when he was hit by a bullet in the back and shoulder. Police say they were back at the home Tuesday night trying to contact with the father who police say had the child. Police will continue to evaluate the status and legality of any custodial agreements that may be in place.

Authorities don't think the child was in danger while he was missing.