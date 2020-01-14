Gov. Parson to deliver State of the State Address on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will deliver his State of the State address inside the Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Some lawmakers are anxious to hear the governor outline his budget priorities.

Senator Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) expects Governor Parson to continue focusing on some of the same issues he’s previously outlined as priorities including workforce development.

“Every economic indicator is in a fantastic position,” Rowden said. “I think we are in a really good spot and hopefully we can continue that.”

Democrats believe there’s a consensus among voters to expand Medicaid and they hope the governor will break ranks with Republican lawmakers and urge them to support expansion.

State Rep. Deb Lavender (D-Kirkwood) would also like to see an internet sales tax pass this session to help fund additional priorities.

“We are not taking care of the developmental disability community,” said State Rep. Deb Lavender (D). “We have a waitlist for the first time in years.”