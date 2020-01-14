× Mississippi St. cruises to 27-point win over Missouri

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) _ Reggie Perry had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to an easy 72-45 victory over Missouri. Perry has now collected nine double-doubles this season and has 18 for his career. Tyson Carter had 15 points while Nick Weatherspoon added 11 for Mississippi State, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Missouri was led by Kobe Brown’s 14 points and Brown was the only Tiger to finish in double digits. Mississippi State jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the opening four minutes.