Mississippi St. cruises to 27-point win over Missouri

Posted 10:22 pm, January 14, 2020, by

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) _ Reggie Perry had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to an easy 72-45 victory over Missouri. Perry has now collected nine double-doubles this season and has 18 for his career. Tyson Carter had 15 points while Nick Weatherspoon added 11 for Mississippi State, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Missouri was led by Kobe Brown’s 14 points and Brown was the only Tiger to finish in double digits. Mississippi State jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the opening four minutes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.