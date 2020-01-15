5 stories to make you a more informed consumer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) -- Target's holiday shopping season missed the mark this year. The nation's third-largest general retailer reported a sales gain of just 1.4 percent in November and December of 2019 at stores open at least a year. It's below the company's guidance for the period, and well short of the 5.7 percent growth it had a year earlier during the same period. The Minneapolis-based company pointed to weak sales of electronics and toys. Target also announced a shakeup of its executive team in the wake of disappointing holiday sales.

Free Chicken

Chick-fil-a is making sure its customers eat more chicken. It's giving them some for free! The fast-food chain announced Monday that for the rest of the month it will give away free nuggets to customers. Chick-fil-a says in order to get your free eight-count, first you have to create an account on the restaurant's mobile app. If you already have an account, the restaurant says just sign in to the app to get the deal. Chick-fil-a will have the offer open now through January 31st.

Not a fan of fried chicken? You can swap out your free nuggets for a complimentary order of its new kale crunch side. The item is a blend of kale and green cabbage with a vinaigrette and almonds.

Dental Competition

Teledentistry company smile-direct-club says it plans to compete directly with rival align technology. Smile-direct-club announced Tuesday that it will start selling braces directly to orthodontists and dentists. To date, the company has been selling directly to patients only. That has come under fire by orthodontists who say a doctor should monitor the process. The move comes just a couple of weeks after the expiration of an agreement between Smile-Direct-Club and Align Technology, in which both companies agreed to stay away from each other's territory.

FedEx Back On Prime?

FedEx ground service is no longer on a blacklist for Amazon Prime deliveries. On Tuesday, the online retailer lifted a temporary ban that prevented third-party sellers from using FedEx "ground" and "home" services for amazon prime packages. The ban was imposed last month because Amazon was concerned about FedEx's delivery time during the holiday shopping season. But those sellers were still allowed to use the more expensive FedEx Express service. FedEx stock jumped two percent after the new announcement. However, Amazon is still trying to build up its own shipping network which can hurt shipping giants FedEx and UPS in the long run.

Position Over Pay

It seems opportunities to advance at work are worth more than money. Careeraddict.com revealed the results of its work survey Tuesday. They asked nearly 1,000 career-driven individuals to rate the reasons they would decide to quit their job.

Two of the top three reasons were money. But the number one reason 82 percent of those surveyed said they would quit was a lack of advancement opportunities. Low pay came in second, followed by no chance of pay raises. 35-percent of the workers went on to say that they would consider returning to a job if they were offered a better salary or a higher position.