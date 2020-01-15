× Flyers Beat Blues in Overtime, Ending St. Louis’ Nine Game Home Winning Streak

The Blues nine game home winning streak came to an end on Wednesday, January 15 when the Philadelphia Flyers won 4-3 in overtime.

Jakub Voracek scored at the 3:33 mark of overtime to end the Blues record tying home winning streak. The Blues had put together nine straight wins at home, matching the record set during the 1990-91 season by that Blues team.

Justin Faulk got the Blues on the scoreboard first with a power play goal to make it 1-0 in the first period.

The Flyers then scored the next three goals of the game to notch a 3-1 lead. But the Blues don’t give up! Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Steen both scored in the third period to send the game to overtime tied 3-3.

Voracek then ended the game in the overtime with a nice stick drag move and shot that got past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington.

O'Reilly and Steen were disappointed with the Blues performance in the defeat when asked in the Blues locker room after the loss.

The Blues will finish up the first half of their season on Saturday, January 18 with a day game at Colorado.