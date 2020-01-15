Madison County prosecutors seek federal death penalty in high-profile murder cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. - The US attorney's office in Southern Illinois is looking into whether recent metro-east murders could qualify for the federal death penalty.

Illinois lawmakers abolished the state’s death penalty in 2011. Madison County state's attorney Tom Gibbons wants to see if he could seek the federal death penalty in at least two cases.

Timothy Banowetz from Wentzville is charged in the murder of Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori and two others are charged in a triple murder in Bethalto. The pair is also charged with crimes in Alabama and Tennessee.

The US attorney's office says murders don't automatically become federal cases just because someone crossed a state line.