STL Moms: Experience delicious cuisine from Cindy’s during Chicago Restaurant Week

ST. LOUIS - If you enjoy incredible food and drink, you may want to head to Chicago for the 13th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week set for January 24th - February 9th.

Christian Ragano, executive chef at Cindy's joined Fox 2 kitchen to prepare two menu items from the Chicago Restaurant Week menu.

For more information visit: www.EatItUpChicago.com

RECIPES:

For the Gnudi:

2.5# goat's cheese (chevre)

2.5 oz Parmesan cheese

2.5 eggs

2.5 cups Cup 4 Cup gluten-free flour

2.5 teaspoons Kosher Salt

Blend the goat`s cheese and eggs together in a food processor until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a mixer utilizing the paddle attachment. On a low setting, slowly add the flour, salt, and parmesan cheese until fully incorporated. Chill for 30 minutes. Form into 1.5 oz balls.

In a medium pot, simmer a gallon of salted water. Drop the gnudi into the simmering water in two batches. Once they float simmer them for 5 minutes. Remove and transfer to a parchment-lined cookie sheet and coat with a little olive oil to prevent sticking. Chill for an hour reserving the poaching liquid to finish the dish later.

For the Pesto:

2 cups toasted pistachios

½ bunch fresh basil, picked and washed

½ bunch parsley, picked and washed

5 oranges, juice and zest

½ cup olive oil

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Chill well.

To Finish the Dish:

A good chunk of parmesan to grate

1 cup veg stock

Juice and zest of two oranges

Bring the poaching liquid back to a simmer. Slowly reheat the gnudi in the poaching water for 2-3 minutes. In a sauté pan, lightly heat up the pesto with the veg stock and a little orange juice. Place the gnudi in the sauté pan while constantly moving the pan. Make sure the sauce is reduced and coats all of the gnudi well. Season with salt and pepper. You can use a little parmesan to flavor and thicken the sauce as well if you`d like. Place the gnudi, five per serving in a shallow bowl or plate, and spoon the sauce over the top. Finish with some freshly grated parmesan and orange zest.

Coconut Potato Bisque - Serves 4

For the Soup:

10 oz Yukon Gold potato, peeled and diced

8.5 oz coconut milk

2 oz parsnip, peeled and sliced

2 oz celery root, peeled and diced

1 oz galangal, peeled and sliced

1/3 oz ginger, peeled and sliced

1/3 oz garlic, sliced

2 oz onions, diced

2 sprigs of cilantro

3.5 oz yellow tomato

In some olive oil on low heat, sauté the onions garlic and ginger until aromatic. Add the celery root and parsnip and sauté for another three minutes on low heat. We are not looking to develop and color. Add the potatoes, cilantro and coconut milk. Bring to a simmer. Cook covered until all ingredients are tender. Puree until extremely smooth in a blender and season with salt and pepper.