TKO: Odell Beckham Jr in giving mood

Posted 10:56 pm, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 10:57PM, January 15, 2020

Data pix.
Tonight's TKO, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was caught handing out money to LSU players after college football's championship game on Monday, January 13. Martin Kilcoyne agrees with the gesture by Beckham and says everything should be out in the open.

 

