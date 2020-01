Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Suneal Menzies and Dr. Fred Rottnek of Assisted Recovery Centers of America joined Fox 2 to discuss what is being done to the STEM crisis at ARCA and in community.

ARCA offers a unique, completely individualized approach for outpatient addiction detox and rehab.

For more information call 314-645-6840 or visit: ww.arcamidwest.com