Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Gov. Parson defends decision against Medicaid expansion in Fox 2 interview

Posted 5:30 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 05:31PM, January 16, 2020
Data pix.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited our Capitol Bureau in Jefferson City to answer questions about the economy, Medicaid, crime, and trade policies on Thursday.

Democrats have criticized the governor for not expanding Medicaid. The governor explained why he has not supported the expansion. He also responded to concerns some Missourians have raised over President Trump's support of tariffs some say are hurting certain industries.

Gov. Parson also spoke about the effort to minimize costly flood damage. He said he'll be meeting with some neighboring governors in Washington D.C. soon to discuss management of the Missouri River.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.