Green Day playing a free concert in St. Louis before the NHL All-Star game

Posted 11:26 am, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 11:34AM, January 16, 2020

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the “Hella Mega Tour” announcement show at Whisky a Go Go on September 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Green Day will be performing a free concert outside the Enterprise Center before the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game next weekend.  The performance will be at 14th and Market Street in downtown St. Louis.  The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform outside Enterprise Center shortly before they take the stage inside during the second intermission.  Activities begin outside the Enterprise Center at 5:00pm.

The Blues and the city of St. Louis are hosting the All-Star Weekend, from Jan. 24‑25.  The game is on Saturday but there are many activities before and after the game.  See a schedule of All-Star weekend events here.

All fans attending the performance will be required to go through metal detectors upon entry into the event area starting at 3:00pm  and all bags will be subject to search. For fan reminders and more information visit NHL.com/AllStar or download the NHL Fan Access™ App.

 

