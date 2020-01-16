× Impeachment now in hands of U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The impeachment of President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate.

The House of Representatives voted to send those articles over earlier today. That action triggers a Senate trial to determine whether the President is removed from office.

With that, Democrats want the process to be impartial.

“I hope to see a fair trial and I hope we get to the point that we have witnesses,” said Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL).

Whether to call witnesses in the trial remains a major sticking point. Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks warns Democrats to be careful what they wish for.

“Mitch McConnell, other Republican leaders have already said if the Democrats call witnesses, the Republicans will call witnesses too and that would likely include Hunter Biden, Adam Schiff and others who have drug this country through the mud,” said Banks.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, a Democrat from Ohio, says in the end, Senators won’t have a choice.

“the American people are learning more and more about this and I think the senate is going to end up caving and they’re going to have to allow witnesses to testify,” said Ryan.

That would be fine for Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun.

“All along, I’ve said I was ok with that, as long as it’s reciprocal,” said Braun.

President Trump says his first choice would be to have the Senate simply dismiss the Articles of Impeachment, but Republicans are not backing that plan.

“It needs to go through the proper procedures, have the trial, and listen to both sides,” said Braun.

The trial’s expected starting day is Tuesday. It could take anywhere from a few weeks to more than a month to complete.