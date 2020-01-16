LIVE Video: Senators sworn in for Trump impeachment trial

Man convicted of killing his neighbor in Carthage

Posted 12:11 pm, January 16, 2020, by

CARTHAGE, Mo. – A 62-year-old Carthage man has been found guilty of fatally shooting his neighbor. Ricky Marchbanks was convicted Wednesday of killing 38-year-old Jeremy Neeper in 2016.

Marchbanks claimed the shooting was self-defense because Neeper was pointing a gun at him. But prosecutors said during the trial that no gun was found at the scene and Marchbanks fled the area.

They also said Marchbanks left a phone message before the shooting saying he was going to kill Neeper because Neeper had tipped over Marchbanks’ lawnmower. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence in Missouri of life without parole.

