Man injured after vehicle opens fire on I-270, suspect flees scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - St. Louis County Police are now investigating and searching for a suspect after a shooting on Interstate 270 that leaves one man in the hospital.

Police were called to the scene near Lilac Avenue and Riverview Drive around 8:46 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, two vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-270 when one car opened fire on the other. The 40-year-old victim in the unarmed car was struck in the upper body, then crashed into a cable barrier.

Officers said the man was the only occupant in the car. He was taken to the hospital with nonlife threating injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown Pontiac.

Authorities have no further details on the suspect vehicle or suspect and are asking for the public's assistance in gathering more information.