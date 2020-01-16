LIVE Video: Senators sworn in for Trump impeachment trial

Man sentenced to 4 years in prison in Missouri bank heist

Posted 12:12 pm, January 16, 2020, by

Mitchell Finley

ST. LOUIS – A man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for robbing a St. Louis County bank.

Mitchell Finley, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for the heist and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. attorney’s office says in a news release.
Court documents say he approached a teller in April, placed a white bag on the counter and announced that he was robbing the bank. The teller put $4,131 into the bag.

He then went to a nearby restaurant, where he was arrested. A backpack that was found next to him contained the clothing he wore during the bank robbery and the stolen money. The court documents say he also had a pistol in his waistband.

