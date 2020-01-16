Many across St. Louis preparing for Friday’s winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – People all over the St. Louis area are closely watching the forecast to see what might be canceled on Friday, including schools. Meanwhile, road crews are trying to get ahead of the storm before it hits.

Parkway North High School was busy with basketball on Thursday. But it might be a much different story on Friday with the approaching winter storm.

Parkway is among the many school districts that could wind up canceling classes- numerous districts have already canceled for Friday.

Many remember the traffic nightmare just over a year ago when a massive winter storm moved into the St. Louis area on a Friday during a day and led to traffic gridlock.

People were stuck in their cars on roadways like Interstate 44 for hours.

Parkway Superintendent Dr. Keith Marty remembers the impact of that storm. He will be among some two dozen St. Louis County school district superintendents on a conference call early Friday morning to make decisions about the school day.

“I’m concerned about the ice; the ice and the sleet more than the snow, because that does cause us a lot of concern, primarily because there’s going to be a lot of cars out there,” Marty said.

MoDOT and IDOT crews have both been out pretreating roadways before the storm hits. Both agencies say they will be ready to help clear the roads when the storm gets here.

“The biggest concern as we’re looking at right now is that evening rush because, like I said, this thing is supposed to turn into freezing rain,” said Bob Becker, MoDOT spokesman. “Freezing rain is difficult. It doesn’t take much ice out there to cause some major problems on the roadway.”

Joe Monroe from IDOT added: “Icing (Friday) early afternoon through the early evening hours is definitely something we’re concerned about.”