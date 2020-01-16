Renewed Strength Ministries to host Human Trafficking Awareness Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and one local organization has stepped in to educated the public about the sexual exploitation and trafficking of young males and females.

Jessica May and Kimberly Vander Ven co-founders of Renewed Strength joined Fox 2 to discuss the Human Trafficking Conference where people can learn about human trafficking, victims and the need for trauma-focused care, prevention for parents and teens, and much more.

For more information visit: www.renewedstrengthministries.org

Human Trafficking Awareness Conference

Sat, January 25

1:00 pm – 5:30 pm