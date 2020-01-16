Renewed Strength Ministries to host Human Trafficking Awareness Conference

Posted 8:11 am, January 16, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and one local organization has stepped in to educated the public about the sexual exploitation and trafficking of young males and females.

Jessica May and Kimberly Vander Ven co-founders of Renewed Strength joined Fox 2 to discuss the Human Trafficking Conference where people can learn about human trafficking, victims and the need for trauma-focused care, prevention for parents and teens, and much more.

For more information visit: www.renewedstrengthministries.org

Human Trafficking Awareness Conference
Sat, January 25
1:00 pm – 5:30 pm

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.