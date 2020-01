Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, ill. - Members of the Senate’s special committee on Opioid Crisis are scheduled to meet Thursday in Granite City to hear testimony from state and local agencies to learn how the Illinois State Opioid Action Plan is working.

Illinois joined other states suing pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. at Chestnut Health Systems, 50 Northgate Industrial Drive, Granite City.