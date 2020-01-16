× St. Louis police officer, vehicle struck in Fairground neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Two people were taken into custody Thursday night after striking a St. Louis police officer and his patrol cruiser.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred just after 9:50 p.m. near N. Grand Boulevard and Harper Street, located in the Fairground neighborhood.

Two officers attempted to stop a male subject for unidentified reasons. That individual got into his own vehicle and used it to strike one of the officers and the patrol car.

Police pursued the vehicle and the chase ended near Shreve and W. Florissant avenues, where two people were taken into custody.

The officer who was struck suffered minor injuries.