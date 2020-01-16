ST. LOUIS - Homeless men and women now have access to free health screenings. And it’s all thanks to a high school junior. As Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports, the 17-year-old says it all started over a game of chess.
St. Louis teen takes basic health screenings to homeless shelters
