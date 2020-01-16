Trailhead Brewing Company to become Schlafly’s third local brewpub

Posted 7:48 am, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 07:58AM, January 16, 2020
ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Trailhead Brewing Company is tapping into the success of Schlafly and selling its business to the local brewery. After 25 years, the owner of Trailhead Brewing Company is retiring and has sold its brewery and operations to Schlafly. The St. Charles location will become Schlafly's third local brewpub.

Trailhead's owner says when the started considering a possible sale, it was important to them to find a buyer that would continue to brew quality beer and the same positive experience to its customers and staff. It is expected to open in early 2020.

