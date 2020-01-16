Trailhead Brewing Company to become Schlafly’s third local brewpub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Trailhead Brewing Company is tapping into the success of Schlafly and selling its business to the local brewery. After 25 years, the owner of Trailhead Brewing Company is retiring and has sold its brewery and operations to Schlafly. The St. Charles location will become Schlafly's third local brewpub.

Trailhead's owner says when the started considering a possible sale, it was important to them to find a buyer that would continue to brew quality beer and the same positive experience to its customers and staff. It is expected to open in early 2020.

We're honored to be named the successor of Trailhead Brewing Co. located in St. Charles, MO. We'll be announcing more information about the addition of our third brewpub location, Schlafly Bankside, soon: https://t.co/dWBZTYHtSn. pic.twitter.com/JVuWhzPMaa — Schlafly Beer (@Schlafly) January 15, 2020