× Weather Service: Tornado hit southern Illinois on Saturday

WARE, Ill. – The National Weather Service says a tornado packing winds of up to 100 mph struck far southern Illinois during last weekend’s severe weather outbreak.

The weather service says in a summary of the severe storms and flooding that an EF-1 tornado left a nearly 1-mile-long path of damage Saturday morning in Ware, an unincorporated Union County community that’s near the Mississippi River.

That storm caused no injuries but a weather service survey crew found that roofs were blown off several structures and numerous trees were snapped and uprooted in Ware, which is located about 70 miles southeast of St. Louis.