Winter Weather: Snow, sleet and freezing rain is on the way, here’s a timeline

ST. LOUIS - Some sunshine Thursday, but a completely different story by Friday morning. For now, temperatures are dropping into the low 20s with partly cloudy skies. Today expect sunshine, but highs will be limited in the mid-30s.

All eyes are on Friday as snow, sleet, and rain are headed our way. Through the morning bands of snow will increase from the southwest, quickly changing over to freezing rain and sleet. The mixed precip will be what really makes travel difficult tomorrow. Ongoing freezing rain through the day will create impacts, where ice accumulation up to .25" - .3" are possible. Minor snow accumulation looks likely if any. As the freezing line lifts north through the evening we are going to see the eventual changeover to rain late Friday.

There is a Winter Storm Watch out to the west, St. Louis metro has no watches/warnings, but I would expect that to change. Friday night temperatures will rise through the night before we tap into some of the coldest air of the season by Saturday - Tuesday.

