Woman injured in overnight shooting in north County

ST. LOUIS – A woman is hospitalized after being shot overnight in north county.

The incident just before 12:30 a.m. outside her home on North Hanley at St. Charles Rock Road.

Medics at the scene rushed her to the nearest St. Louis hospital where her condition is unknown.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.