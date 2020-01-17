Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Amber Alert canceled after missing 2-year-old found

Posted 6:15 pm, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 06:30PM, January 17, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert out of Springfield late Friday afternoon for a missing 2-year-old boy. The child was later found and the alert canceled.

Authorities had been looking for a 23-year-old woman driving a silver 4-door sedan, with Mississippi plates on it.

It was believed she and another woman had taken the boy just after 4 p.m.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

