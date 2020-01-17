Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

American Airlines Flight To Chicago Diverted For Disruptive Passenger; Witness Describes ‘Verbal Assault’

Posted 2:02 pm, January 17, 2020, by

File photo

Chicago, IL (WBBM) — An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Chicago was diverted to Albuquerque because of a disruptive passenger.

An American Airlines spokesperson said the flight landed safely just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police met the plane, which was back in the air an hour later.

A witness told CBS 2 that while the disruptive passenger did not “specifically” hit the flight attendant, he did “verbally assault her many times and reached out and touched her a few times.”

The witness told CBS 2 the man also pulled down a bag of snacks off a cart during the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.