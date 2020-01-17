Excitement building for NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – From the FanFare at Union Station to the Winterfest in Kiener Plaza and across St. Louis, fans are buzzing and excitement is building ahead of next week’s NHL All-Star Weekend.

“It starts on Thursday with the FanFare at Union Station and then a lot of the NHL events are Friday in downtown and Saturday with the NHL All-Star Game,” said Anthony Paraino, a spokesman for Explore St. Louis. “We recommend people coming downtown really make a plan and find your favorite parking spot and make a plan on where you’re going. It’s going to be great. We hope people enjoy themselves because it’s a great way to highlight St. Louis.”

OAR will play a live concert at 14th and Market streets on Friday, January 24 at 4:30 p.m. The next day, Green Day performs a free concert at 5 p.m.

There are events scheduled across St. Louis from Maryland Heights Centene Ice Complex to the Mathews Dickey Boys and Girls Club. From the Alumni All-Star Game to a Black History hockey truck and more.

The NHL All-Star weekend begins Thursday, January 23. See a schedule of All-Star weekend events here.