IDOT attacks Friday’s winter storm by treating roads and highways

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – In Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation has been relentless in its battle against the winter storm, with 160 trucks out treating roadways.

Trucks put down a liquid salt brine pretreatment on roads before the storm hit. After the storm moved in, the focus became applying wet salt.

Joe Monroe, an IDOT spokesman, says it is critical to put down continuous treatments to try and prevent freezing on roadways.

“If it’s freezing rain, it’s keeping the trucks running and keeping the chemical down on the pavement as quickly as possible,” he said. “So, it’s almost like the minute we get it down it’s starting to dilute and we need to get back there before it dilutes out completely and get another fresh batch of chemical down on the pavement.”

“Take your time, slow down. If it’s a discretionary trip, you know it’s not something you have to do, you don’t have a medical appointment or you don’t have to go check on a loved one, if you don’t have to make the trip give us ‘til eight or nine o’clock, it should warm up.”

Fox 2 has been checking with the Illinois State Police in Collinsville. A spokesperson says they have not seen any serious weather-related incidents.