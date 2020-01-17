Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Keeping pets safe in cold weather

Posted 10:07 am, January 17, 2020, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Baby it's cold outside, not just for humans but also for your four-legged friends.

Emilee Murphree with the Humane Society of Missouri shared some ways to protect your fur babies in these chilling temperatures.

1. Provide a cozy space

2. Press 'paws' on pet injuries:

3. Layer up your pup:

4. Prevent poisoning:

5. Schedule a winter wellness exam

Remember cats and dogs are susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite and should not be left outside in the cold for prolonged periods of time, no matter the circumstance.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.